New EU sanctions target Russian military-industrial complex

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says its latest round of sanctions will hit Russia’s military-industrial complex, as well as people and groups that are attacking Ukrainian civilians or kidnapping children. A European Commission vice-president said on Friday that the package would deal a blow to 168 companies or state organizations, as well some two dozen individuals. The ninth package of EU punitive measures against Russia for its war in Ukraine was approved by EU leaders during a Thursday summit. It was formally adopted on Friday by written procedure. Russia’s open effort to have Ukrainian children adopted and bought up as Russian is already well underway, an Associated Press investigation found.

