Prosecutors: Family used sham ministry to get COVID loans

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say family members who ran a sham ministry have been charged with defrauding the federal government of COVID-19 relief funds in a scheme to buy a luxury home at Walt Disney World. Evan Edwards and son Joshua Edwards were arrested Wednesday on charges including bank and visa fraud. An attorney who could speak on their behalf wasn’t immediately available. The criminal charges come more than a year after the federal government obtained a civil judgment ordering the Edwardses to forfeit over $8 million related to COVID relief fraud.

