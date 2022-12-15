Georgia, NH latest states to ban TikTok from state computers

ATLANTA (AP) — Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire have banned TikTok and popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by their state governments. The Republicans issued their orders Thursday, also banning the messaging app WeChat. Kemp also banned Telegram. Kemp says there’s too much risk that the Chinese government can access the private information of TikTok users. They are among at least Republican governors to take such an action. There are also calls for Congress to ban the use of the programs from federal government computers. Critics say they fear the Chinese government is gaining access to critical information through the application and could be using it to spread misinformation or propaganda.

