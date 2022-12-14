Poland prepares changes to judicial law to unblock EU funds

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has submitted to parliament a draft law that reverses key regulations on judicial responsibility that are an obstacle blocking the release of massive European pandemic recovery funds to the nation. Commentators say that the draft is a major step away from the policies that the right-wing government has been pursuing on the judiciary, trying to put it under political control. The draft published Wednesday removes the controversial powers of disciplining judges from the Supreme Court, in practice voiding the authority of a professional responsibility chamber that is the main sticking point with Brussels. Poland’s prime minister said the proposed amendments are “good for Poland” and urged lawmakers to swiftly proceed with them.

