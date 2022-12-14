German lawmakers OK defense purchases that include F-35 jets

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have given the go-ahead for a series of defense procurement projects, including the purchase of Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, as Berlin begins to spend a huge fund to strengthen the country’s military. Germany in mid-March announced plans to replace aging Tornado bomber jets with 35 F-35A Lightning II aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons. That was one of eight projects worth a total of nearly 13 billion euros (nearly $13.8 billion) approved Wednesday by parliament’s budget committee. They also included the purchase of new assault rifles and radio systems and an upgrade to Puma armored personnel carriers.

