AP-NORC Poll: Americans say holiday gifts harder to afford

More than half of U.S. adults say it’s harder to afford holiday gifts this year. According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 69% of them say they have seen higher prices for holiday gifts in recent months, up from 58% last year. And 57% say it has been harder to afford the things they want to give, a dramatic increase from 40% one year ago. Price increases have especially impacted lower-income shoppers. Two-thirds of Americans in households earning less than $50,000 annually say they’ve had a harder time affording gifts and holiday meals this year.

