Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:20 AM

EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament’s credibility

KION

By LORNE COOK
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament is reeling and its credibility is at stake as a corruption and bribery scandal has toppled a senior member. Several others have been relieved of their duties. Fingers are pointing at Qatari officials accused by some of trying to sports-wash the soccer World Cup. The scandal has hurt the reputation of the EU’s only institution made up of publicly elected officials. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations. But the parliament has always been a ripe target for people seeking funds or favors or to influence policy. The difference this time is that Belgian prosecutors are investigating.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content