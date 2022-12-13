EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament’s credibility

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament is reeling and its credibility is at stake as a corruption and bribery scandal has toppled a senior member. Several others have been relieved of their duties. Fingers are pointing at Qatari officials accused by some of trying to sports-wash the soccer World Cup. The scandal has hurt the reputation of the EU’s only institution made up of publicly elected officials. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations. But the parliament has always been a ripe target for people seeking funds or favors or to influence policy. The difference this time is that Belgian prosecutors are investigating.

