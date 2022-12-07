New York Times braces for 24-hour newsroom strike

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times is bracing for a 24-hour walkout by hundreds of journalists and other employees. It would be the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. Newsroom employees and other members of The NewsGuild of New York say they are fed up with bargaining that has dragged on since their last contract expired in March 2021. The union announced last week that more than 1,100 employees would stage a 24-hour work stoppage starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday unless the two sides can strike a deal for a contract. Negotiations continued Wednesday but the sides remained far apart on issues including wage and remote-work policies. A New York Times spokesperson said the newspaper has contingency plans to continue operations with minimal disruptions.

