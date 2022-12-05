Lockheed teams with Israel’s Rafael on laser defense
By ELEANOR H. REICH
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp. and Israeli defense contractor Rafael say they will team up to develop a high-energy laser system to defend against aerial attacks. The system will be based on Iron Beam, a laser missile-defense system that Rafael has been developing with Israel’s Defense Ministry. The Iron Beam has undergone a series of successful tests this year. Israel expects to roll out the system over the coming decade. The companies say the new joint system with Lockheed will be aimed at the U.S. and other markets.