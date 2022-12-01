Rapper Ye is no longer buying right-wing social app Parler

The rapper Ye is no longer buying conservative social media site Parler. That’s according to a statement Thursday from the company Thursday. It said was a decision made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler is a small platform in the emerging space of right-leaning, far-right and libertarian social apps that promise little content moderation. That lack of moderation inevitably leads to an increase of racist, sexist and other hateful material on the platforms — and so far none have become mainstream. Parler launched in August 2018 but didn’t start picking up steam until 2020. It was kicked offline in January 2021 over its ties to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol but has since returned.

By The Associated Press

