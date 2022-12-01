Indian coal magnate Gautam Adani goes green

NEW DELHI (AP) — Asia’s richest man, coal magnate Gautam Adani, made his vast fortune betting on coal as an energy hungry India grew swiftly after its economy was liberalized in the 1990s. Adani says he wants to be known as the world’s largest renewable energy player by 2030, but he’s also investing heavily in petrochemicals and conventional power. Adani has profited mightily since Narendra Modi, India’s most influential prime minister in decades, took office in 2014. With a net worth around $125 billion, the tycoon has diversified into construction, data transmission, media, renewable energy, defense manufacturing and agriculture — industries aligned with the government’s strategic priorities.

By KRUTIKA PATHI and SIBI ARASU Associated Press

