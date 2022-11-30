Dallas Habitat for Humanity helps staff purchase homes

The Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity is using part of the $9 million gift it received from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott in March to provide its staff members a new employee benefit — $13,500 in the form of a forgivable loan to help with a down payment or closing costs on a home. Rebecca Thompson, who works in the nonprofit’s fundraising office, thought she’d never be able to buy her own home. Now, Thompson hopes that with the down-payment assistance she can find a home with two bedrooms so she can have a home office. Plus, her cats and lizard could use some extra space.

By JIM RENDON of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

