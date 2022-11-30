19 injured in ethane explosion in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz say 19 people were injured when a pipeline carrying ethane gas exploded. The Veracruz state civil defense office says most of the people injured in the explosion Tuesday in the town of Agua Dulce suffered first-degree burns. As of Wednesday, the government-owned oil company, Petroleos Mexicanos, has not confirmed that the explosion was related to its plant in Agua Dulce. Ethane is a gas usually produced as a by-product of oil refining. Video of the scene shows towering flames erupting from the area.

