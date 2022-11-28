Kimberly Palmer: Holiday survival tips from 5 financial pros

Financial educators are often working on overdrive during the holiday shopping season, dispensing advice to consumers about budgeting and staying out of debt. We asked five financial educators how they personally survive the holiday season with their finances intact. They shared some novel strategies, such as saving for the season starting in January and even buying gifts that early, giving nontraditional presents and focusing on next year’s financial goals instead of gifts. People can apply these techniques to their own life to start the new year on solid financial footing.

