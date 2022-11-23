High mortgage rates send homebuyers scrambling for relief

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mortgage rates are more than double what they were a year ago, so many homebuyers are looking for ways to put off some of the pain for a few years. The trend is driving adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, to the highest usage in over a decade. Another popular strategy: buying down the rate on a 30-year mortgage for the first two or three years, which can make monthly payments more manageable -— something both homebuilders and homeowners are offering to entice buyers as the housing market slows.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.