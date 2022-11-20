As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU

LONDON (AP) — The British government is denying a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit. Health Secretary Steve Barclay said “I don’t recognize” the Sunday Times report. Switzerland has a close economic relationship with the 27-nation EU in return for accepting the bloc’s rules and paying into its coffers. Despite the denial, the new Conservative government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has expressed optimism that U.K.-EU trade barriers would be removed in the coming years. It comes as polls suggest a majority of Britons now think Brexit was a mistake.

