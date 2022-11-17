S. Korea’s leader discusses megaprojects with Saudi prince

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol hopes for greater cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including on its $500 billion futuristic desert city project. Yoon met the kingdom’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday. It was the prince’s first visit to South Korea since 2019. Yoon’s office said he hopes South Korean companies will participate in megaprojects in Saudi Arabia such as one on Neom, a futuristic city planned along the kingdom’s Red Sea coast. Prince Mohammed hopes to expand bilateral cooperation in infrastructure construction, energy and defense industries.

