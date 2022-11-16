Edmunds: Cadillac CT4-Blackwing vs BMW M3 sport sedan battle

Cadillac unveiled the CT4-V Blackwing as a new-for-2022 version of the CT4 sedan, which the luxury brand debuted in 2020. As the Blackwing, Cadillac’s sporty sedan can hold its own against European rivals. That includes the ferocious BMW’s M3, which has been a staple in the German brand’s lineup for decades. Pricewise, the Cadillac is about $10,000 less than the BMW, but the German sedan offers newer technology and it’s measurably quicker. Edmunds compares them to find out which is best.

