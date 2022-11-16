2 killed in second Kenya building collapse this week

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after a multi-story building under construction collapsed on a neighbor’s home on the outskirts of Kenyan capital Nairobi. Three other people have been rescued alive from the family home that was next to the collapsed building located in Ruaka suburb. The early morning collapse on Thursday is the second such incident this week as construction authorities warn of unpermitted buildings coming up in the city and its outskirts. A multi-story building collapsed Tuesday in the city and construction workers were trapped inside. Building collapses are common in Nairobi where housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass regulations.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.