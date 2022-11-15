ICRC: Humanitarian convoy arrives in Ethiopia’s Tigray

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says a convoy of trucks carrying medicine arrived in Tigray’s regional capital Mekele. It was the first aid delivery by the organization to the region since August. The ICRC head of delegation for Ethiopia said Tuesday that “it is an enormous relief for us to deliver this cargo.” The ICRC said in a statement Tuesday that the trucks delivered 40 tons of “essential medical items, emergency medicines and surgical equipment.” Military leaders from the warring sides signed an accord in Kenyan capital Nairobi on Saturday to implement a truce signed in South Africa earlier this month.

