MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations

NEW YORK (AP) — Megadonor and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced almost $2 billion in donations in a short blog post Monday that emphasized her interest in supporting people from underserved communities. Scott made the announcement on her blog. The announcement Monday brought the amount she’s said she’s given to around $14 billion to some 1500 organizations. In the post, she also repeated a promise first made in December last year to release a database of the organizations to which she’s donated. Scott’s ex-husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, separately said in an interview with CNN Monday that he would give away the majority of his wealth in his lifetime.

