EU warns Serbia, Kosovo against returning to the past

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning Serbia and Kosovo that they must resolve their dispute over vehicle license plates before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past. Tensions between Serbia and its former province mounted in recent weeks over Kosovo’s decision to ban Serbia-issued license plates. Serb lawmakers, prosecutors and police officers in Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica region resigned over the move. EU EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that “in this vacuum the worst can happen.” He says that if an agreement is not found by Nov. 21, “we will be on the edge of a dangerous situation.”

