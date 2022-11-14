Britain’s vulnerable await PM’s spending plans with anxiety

LONDON (AP) — Millions are hoping British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak finds money to help them survive a cost-of-living crisis when the government releases its spending plans Thursday. With inflation at a 40-year high, the demands are many, ranging from pay increases for nurses and police officers to increased welfare benefits, higher pensions and more funding for free school meals. Thirugnanam Sureshan and his wife are hoping for help from the government. Health problems have left him disabled, and he fears for his life if he can’t stay warm this winter. The couple have cut down wherever possible to ensure they can keep the heat on even as their monthly electricity bill has almost doubled over the past year.

