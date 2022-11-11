German lawmakers OK delay in switching off nuclear plants

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have approved a plan to keep the country’s three remaining nuclear power plants until mid-April. That will extend their life beyond the originally planned shut-off at the end of this year. The lower house of parliament voted to approve the extension on Friday. The vote came after Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month ordered ministers to prepare the plan. Scholz put his foot down on an issue that had divided his three-party government. The decision comes as Germany tries to prevent a possible energy crunch this winter due to cuts in fuel supplies from Russia over the war in Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.