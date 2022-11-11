Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
By MATT OTT
AP Business Writer
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week. FTX Trading said its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run but the deal fell through. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.