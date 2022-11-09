Czech power company CEZ expects record dividends

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech power utility CEZ says its net profit in the third quarter reached 18.7 billion Czech crowns ($771 million) with the company raising its outlook for earnings for 2022 for a third straight quarter. The Czech major electricity producer CEZ says it expected the net profit for the full year to reach 65–75 billion crowns, up from the 60–65 billion forecast it made in the previous quarter. CEZ has attributed the increase to higher profit from commodity trading and higher electricity prices and says it expects a record dividend for shareholders.

