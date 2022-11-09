Belgian strike over cost of living hits traffic, companies

BRUSSELS (AP) — A nationwide strike over the cost of living increases caused by runaway inflation and the war in Ukraine has snarled traffic through much of Belgium and hit companies. The main trade unions are insistent that workers have to be shielded from the impact of the price hikes that has driven up energy and food prices and left many on the edge of poverty while some companies continue to rake in huge profits. Most trains and public urban traffic were reduced to a minimum, increasing rush hour traffic jams and keeping many people from reaching their place of work. At airports, several planes had to be canceled and others suffered major delays.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.