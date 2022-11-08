Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

MILAN (AP) — A new fully electric vehicle startup in Italy is challenging U.S. and Chinese rivals with “Made in Italy” design. AEHRA is being launched by a former oil trader who hired a former Lamborghini designer to infuse the cars with Italian emotion and is placing emphasis on aerodynamics over performance. Its biggest hurdle to success is an already crowded market of EV startups and traditional carmakers. And AEHRA doesn’t plan to launch its first vehicles until mid-2025. The ultra-premium cars plan to sell for $160,000 to $180,000, rolling out first in the United States and key European markets before expanding to China.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.