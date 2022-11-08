Greece: Airlines cancel flights for general strike Wednesday

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main airlines have announced domestic and international flight cancellations and schedule changes due to labor unions for air traffic controllers and civil aviation workers participating in a nationwide general strike on Wednesday. The 24-hour strike called by the country’s private and public sector unions is expected to shut down most services across the country and disrupt public transportation in major cities. The unions are demanding an increase to the minimum wage, which currently stands at just over 700 euros (dollars) per month for salaried workers, and lower taxes. Aegean Airlines and its subsidiary, Olympic Air, announced 50 domestic flight cancellations and amended the schedules for another 42 flights, most of them international.

