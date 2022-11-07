Philippines lifts ban on sending workers to Saudi Arabia

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has lifted a ban on the deployment of workers, including maids and construction workers, to Saudi Arabia after steps were taken to reduce frequent abuses. The ban was lifted Monday. Labor officials stopped sending workers to the oil-rich kingdom a year ago due to abuses, including the non-payment of wages to thousands of Filipino construction workers, and the coronavirus threat. The head of the country’s newly established Department of Migrant Workers says months of negotiations with Saudi Arabian officials have led to an agreement on additional safeguards, including the adoption of a new employment contract that provides insurance coverage for workers for non-payment of salaries and allows workers to change employers in the case of abuse.

