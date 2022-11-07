Manchester City announces record profits for 2021-22

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has reported record revenues and profits for the club in its latest financial statement and said “beautiful football” was the main reason for its success. Revenues of 613 million pounds ($693 million) for the year 2021-22 surpassed the figure of almost 570 million pounds ($646 million) the year before. Profits of 41.7 million pounds ($47 million) are more than double the previous record for the defending Premier League champion. City’s financial power has led to rivals raising the issue of the difficulty of being able to compete in the transfer market.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.