Liverpool owner FSG prepared to sell shares in EPL club
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The owner of Liverpool has confirmed that it is open to selling shares in the Premier League club amid reports it is inviting offers from potential buyers. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said in a statement that it remains committed to the club which it bought in 2010 and has guided to a new era of success. After a report by the Athletic claimed Liverpool had been put up for sale, FSG said it would consider new shareholders.