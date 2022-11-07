Kosovo accuses Serbia of trying to destabilize country

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo has accused neighboring Serbia of trying to destabilize the country through pressuring members of the ethnic Serb community to resign from their posts for not accepting Pristina’s decision to change illegal vehicle license plates. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said Monday that Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic has been in close coordination with Russia and China and is trying to “sabotage” the European Union-mediated dialogue. Ten Serb parliamentarians, 10 prosecutors and 576 police officers in the northern Mitrovica region handed in their resignations following their political leaders’ decision on Saturday. They were apparently angered about Pristina’s decision to gradually change their license plates.

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

