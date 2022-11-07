Kenya Airways pilots strike over benefits, stopping flights

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline have been on strike for three days over a demand to honor a retirement savings plan, and it is estimated to be costing millions of dollars in losses daily. Kenya Airways said it canceled 56 flights over the weekend, affecting 12,000 passengers. The airline puts the total losses at $2.4 million a day. Exports of fresh produce, including flowers to Europe, and imports of pharmaceutical products have also been affected. Kenya Airways boss Allan Kilavuka has told the striking pilots to resume work or face disciplinary action.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.