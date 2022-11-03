Ukraine: Russian shelling damaged nuclear plant power lines

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear operator says Russian shelling has damaged power lines connecting Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian grid. That leaves the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again relying on emergency generators. State nuclear operator Energoatom says the generators have enough fuel to maintain the plant for 15 days. The plant needs electricity to cool its spent fuel. Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for shelling near the facility. In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry called in Britain’s ambassador on Thursday about the alleged participation of British instructors in a Saturday drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Bronnert didn’t comment after the meeting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.