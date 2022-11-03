Police: 21 bodies found at mine in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police are investigating the discovery of at least 21 bodies suspected of being illegal miners and found near an active mine west of Johannesburg. Police say 19 bodies were discovered in the town of Krugersdorp on Wednesday afternoon and two more were discovered on Thursday morning. Police suspect that the bodies were moved to where they were found at a privately-owned mine. The grim discovery is the latest in a series of incidents related to illegal mining in the Krugersdorp area. Eight female members of a film crew were raped and robbed at an abandoned mine in the area in July.

