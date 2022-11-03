Italy’s new, far-right leader heads to EU HQ to break ice

BRUSSELS (AP) — New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is coming to Brussels. Her arrival Thursday comes amid fears that her far-right-led coalition could further threaten unity in the European Union on issues as diverse as Russia’s war in Ukraine and LGBTQ rights. For some it amounts to bringing the Trojan Horse of the radical right to the walls of the European Union just as the bloc faces crises on many fronts. But so far Meloni has used almost conciliatory language toward the bloc. She will meet the leaders of the European Parliament, Commission and Council.

By RAF CASERT and COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press

