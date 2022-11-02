How steep fed rate hikes affect your finances

NEW YORK (AP) — Mortgage rates continue to jump, home sales slump and credit cards and auto loans increase. Savings rates are slightly juicier, though.As the Federal Reserve rapidly increases interest rates, many economists say they fear that a recession remains inevitable in the coming months — and with it, job losses that could cause hardship for households already hurt worst by inflation.Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time, even as its previous rate increases are being felt by households at all income levels.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.