Germany clears the way for new nationwide transport pass

BERLIN (AP) — German officials have cleared the way for a public transport pass costing 49 euros ($48.50) per month that will be valid nationwide. It is a long-term follow-up to a super-cheap ticket that was available for three months this summer and proved wildly popular. The country’s transport minister said representatives of the federal government and Germany’s 16 states resolved financing questions at a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday. He said the new “Deutschlandticket,” or “Germany ticket,” will be introduced “as quickly as technically possible,” hopefully at the beginning of 2023.

