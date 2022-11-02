Ford quality chief retires as CEO tries to boost reliability

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s top quality executive is retiring as the company continues to struggle with high warranty claims and reliability issues. Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, is leaving after 33 years with the company. The company said Wednesday that he’ll be replaced by Jim Baumbick, now vice president of product development operations and internal combustion engine programs, the company said Wednesday. CEO Jim Farley said quality is Ford’s top priority and Baumbick is the right leader to handle it. Farley has been complaining about quality, warranty claims, recalls and problems with launching new vehicles since his appointment as chief executive two years ago.

