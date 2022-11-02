CVS Health, Match Group rise; Airbnb, Estee Lauder fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
CVS Health Corp., up $2.18 to $96.80.
The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year.
Airbnb Inc., down $14.64 to $94.41.
The short-term vacation rental marketplace warned investors that bookings growth will slow in the fourth quarter.
Estee Lauder Companies Inc., down $16.80 to $189.96.
The cosmetics company slashed its profit forecast for the year as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and inflation hurt demand.
Caesars Entertainment Inc., down 31 cents to $44.08.
The casino operator beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Zoominfo Technologies Inc., down $12.69 to $30.81.
The software company’s third-quarter billings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Match Group Inc., up $1.84 to $45.74.
The owner of Tinder, OKCupid and other online dating apps beat analysts’ third-quarter revenue forecasts.
Cirrus Logic Inc., up $3.05 to $70.90.
The chipmaker’s second-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.
Extra Space Storage Inc., down $19.43 to $158.46.
The owner and operator of self-storage facilities cut its profit forecast for the year.