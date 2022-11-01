United pilots reject contract offer as they push for raises

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines pilots are turning down pay raises of nearly 15% over 18 months. It’s the latest showing of resolve by airline unions to push for significant pay raises. The Air Line Pilots Association said Tuesday that 94% of pilots who took part voted against the proposed contract. The union says it’s determined to win an industry-leading contract that recognizes the pilots’ contributions to Chicago-based United’s success. The contract rejection is being announced one day after pilots at Delta approved a symbolic strike-authorization vote to protest the lack of a new contract.

