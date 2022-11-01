MacKenzie Scott gifts $5.7M to Urban League of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given the Urban League of Louisiana a $5.7 million gift, the largest donation in the agency’s 84-year history. The organization’s president, Judy Reese Morse, said Monday that the gift will help it expand programs aimed at securing economic self-reliance and civil rights for underserved communities. She described the donation as “transformational.” Along with other billionaires, Scott has signed what is known as The Giving Pledge, a promise from the mega-wealthy to give away most of their fortunes. The Urban League of Louisiana gift is the latest in a series she has made to nonprofit and educational organizations in the state.

