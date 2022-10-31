EXPLAINER: What Russia’s suspension of grain deal could mean
By CARA ANNA and COURTNEY BONNELL
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Russia has suspended its part of the deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports safely amid a monthslong war, saying it was not going to allow ships to travel. Some ships filled with grain sailed Monday as the U.N., Turkey and Ukraine tried to continue implementing the deal. Russia’s Defense Ministry later said ship traffic is suspended, calling the movement “unacceptable” after alleging a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet. Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Russia’s decision could affect already high food prices.