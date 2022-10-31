Delta pilots authorize strike, but walkout remains unlikely

ATLANTA (AP) — Pilots at Delta Air Lines are giving their union the authority to call a strike. But that doesn’t mean a strike is imminent, or even likely. Federal law makes it hard for airline workers to legally walk off the job over contract disputes. The Air Line Pilots Association said Monday that 99% of Delta pilots who voted gave union leaders authority to call a strike if necessary to get a new contract. Airline unions are seeking big pay increases and could have leverage because of labor shortages during a rebound in travel.

