Nord Stream 1 operator sends ship to survey pipeline damage

BERLIN (AP) — The operator of the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline says a ship that it chartered has arrived at the site of last month’s explosions under the Baltic Sea to survey the damage. Undersea explosions late last month ruptured Nord Stream 1, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main supply route to Germany. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Investigators in Sweden, Denmark and Germany are looking into what happened.

