Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:00 AM

Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions

KION

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO and ALEXANDRA OLSON
AP Business Writers

It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to raise a child, but especially so for low-wage workers. They are more likely to work in physically demanding roles with fewer labor protections and less flexibility than higher-wage jobs. Abortion bans and restrictions widen the disparity. Carrying an unwanted pregnancy quadruples the odds that a new mother and her child will live below the federal poverty line and triples the chances of the mother being unemployed, according to the groundbreaking years-long research project, The Turnaway Study. Other research shows women denied access to abortion will see their credit history impaired.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content