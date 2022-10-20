Philippines to buy US aircraft after scrapping Russia deal

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has backed a decision by his predecessor to cancel a contract to buy 16 Russian military heavy-lift helicopters and says his administration has “secured an alternative supply from the United States.” Marcos Jr. says the Philippine government would attempt to get back part of the down payment it made to the Russian aircraft manufacturer. It is the first time Marcos Jr., who took office in June, has commented publicly on the touchy issue involving Russia. His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, secured and signed the deal to buy the Mi-17 helicopters but decided in June to cancel the contract due to fears of possible Western sanctions.

