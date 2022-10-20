France, Portugal, Spain agree on Med ‘green energy corridor’

MADRID (AP) — France, Portugal and Spain say they have agreed to substitute a proposed gas pipeline connection between Iberia and France with a “green energy corridor.” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the pipeline would connect the ports of Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France. Sánchez made the announcement Thursday after the leaders of the three countries met in Brussels where they are attending an European Union summit. Spain and Portugal had been pushing for the gas pipeline connection across the Pyrenees mountains with promises that it would be used for green hydrogen in the future. But France opposed the plan, saying it was not the solution to Europe’s energy problems.

