Florida lawmakers to address Hurricane Ian issues this year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will hold a special session before the end of the year to consider providing property tax relief for people and businesses whose property was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday on hard-hit Sanibel Island. DeSantis also has signed an executive order extending the deadline for property taxes for homes and businesses destroyed or left uninhabitable after the September storm. DeSantis says the session could also address other issues brought about by the hurricane, including property insurance or helping local governments to pay for essential services.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.